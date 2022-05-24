News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Trial underway in Lincoln County for father charged with newborn’s 2016 death

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -- A trial is underway in Lincoln County for the 26-year-old man charged with first-degree reckless homicide following the death of his newborn son.

Henry Hughes’ trial is scheduled to last until June 3. A jury was selected Friday. The trial began on Monday.

According to an online obituary, River Hughes died Sept. 18. He was 23 days old. Court documents state an investigation began when the child was 9-days-old. Hughes told investigators River began coughing and then turned blue and that’s when he performed CPR and the child was taken to the hospital. Doctors stated the newborn had injuries to his ribs, ankle and a brain bleed.

Doctors said his injuries were consistent with “severe high-velocity injury” and the newborn was in severe condition and was in a coma. Hughes denied shaking the baby and said the injuries likely occurred during CPR.

Another child living in the home was examined during the investigation and found to have fractures to its forearm, rib, and foot. Court documents did not specify who was to blame for the injuries.

If convicted, Hughes faces up to 75 years in prison.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Driver injured after SUV lands in river following crash in Portage County
Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police appears in court
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate

Latest News

A more colorful, flavorful potato salad recipe for your summer cookout
A more colorful, flavorful potato salad recipe for your summer cookout
Kwik Trip and Festival Foods partner for gas savings program
Festival Foods and Kwik Trip to partner for gas rewards program
Mt. Olympus is unveiling a new waterslide Ferris wheel over Memorial Day weekend.
Wisconsin Dells waterparks unveil new rides for summer
Willian Gentry
Stevens Point carjacking suspect pleads not guilty