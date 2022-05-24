Trial underway in Lincoln County for father charged with newborn’s 2016 death

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -- A trial is underway in Lincoln County for the 26-year-old man charged with first-degree reckless homicide following the death of his newborn son.

Henry Hughes’ trial is scheduled to last until June 3. A jury was selected Friday. The trial began on Monday.

According to an online obituary, River Hughes died Sept. 18. He was 23 days old. Court documents state an investigation began when the child was 9-days-old. Hughes told investigators River began coughing and then turned blue and that’s when he performed CPR and the child was taken to the hospital. Doctors stated the newborn had injuries to his ribs, ankle and a brain bleed.

Doctors said his injuries were consistent with “severe high-velocity injury” and the newborn was in severe condition and was in a coma. Hughes denied shaking the baby and said the injuries likely occurred during CPR.

Another child living in the home was examined during the investigation and found to have fractures to its forearm, rib, and foot. Court documents did not specify who was to blame for the injuries.

If convicted, Hughes faces up to 75 years in prison.