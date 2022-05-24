Stevens Point carjacking suspect pleads not guilty

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point has pleaded not guilty.

William Gentry is charged with armed robbery and operating without consent. The carjacking happened April 11. Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri.

Stevens Point Police said the car theft happened in the Target parking lot. A woman told police a man had a knife and threatened to stab her. The suspect took the car keys from the woman’s hand. The suspect drove west through the parking lot and then south onto Maple Bluff. The suspect turned West onto Hwy 10 and then appeared to go north on I-39.

The victim was not injured.

A judge also ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial. A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for June 13. He remains in the Portage County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

