News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and...
Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.

Government regulators said that the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the belts in preparation for a crash, can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls, and includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs.

Vehicle owners will be able to bring their cars to dealerships to have the pretensioners fitted with a cap free of charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Driver injured after SUV lands in river following crash in Portage County
Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police appears in court
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate

Latest News

A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east
Willian Gentry
Stevens Point carjacking suspect pleads not guilty
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit