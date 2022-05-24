Hello, My Name Is: Calvin Scheurer

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Although he originally grew up playing baseball, Wittenberg-Birnamwood senior Calvin Scheurer took on a new sport around the age of ten. His grandpa would take him out to the golf course in the summer, and soon, a new passion was born.

“Being outside and knowing that everything is on you, I really enjoyed that,” said Scheurer.

Having been indoctrinated into the sport at a young age, Scheurer got a leg-up on the rest of his middle school and soon-after high school teammates when it came to playing the game.

“He actually had some skills right away,” said head coach Chris Bartletti. “He had his swing down. You could tell he had played golf already so working with him, he already had a head start over most players that we get.”

Not only did learning the game early help Scheurer’s game itself, but he also was able to coax others to play with him.

“Calvin actually brought me into golf maybe three years ago,” said senior teammate Nolan Fraaza. “He took me out a few days and I liked it and it really took off from there.”

His passion to play golf has been apparent in his work ethic over his Charger career. He’s been an all-conference selection in the Central Wisconsin Conference twice and helped Witt-Birn win their first conference title in 2021. He hasn’t just helped himself though. His coach knows he’s helped the whole team get better.

“I think he’s really helped mentor the younger players,” said Bartletti. “I think he’s kinda shown them where they have to be if they want to be successful so hopefully they’ll learn from that.”

While golf has become his favorite sport, Scheurer has still found time for the original sport he loved, even if it can be a time crunch.

“Probably about last week, we got back from a golf meet and they ran to the bus and wanted me to come pitch at the game that was up at the high school,” said Scheurer.

He says it’s a lot of work to juggle two sports in the same season, but it’s worth it to continue to play both.

”I mean it’s pretty hectic from getting off the bus to running and going to put on a uniform, but I still get to play both games which I enjoy a lot,” said Scheurer.

As the clock runs out on his time both on the course and on the diamond, he will surely be missed by the teammates he’s leaving behind.

We’ll just miss him,” said Bartletti. “He has some big shoes to fill, but it’s just been a pleasure to have him.”

Until then, Scheurer is going to enjoy the final swings he gets to take.

“I’m definitely going to play it shot by shot and see where it takes me,” said Scheurer.

Scheurer and the Chargers have regional play this week beginning May 24. Witt-Birn will play at Riverside Golf Course in Clintonville.

