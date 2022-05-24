First Alert Weather: Cool & wet mid-week. Turning warmer for Memorial Day Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another quiet and dry forecast for Tuesday before turning wet Wednesday. Highs will gradually warm into the Holiday weekend.

Tuesday will be much of the same; a copy and paste of Monday. Filtered sunshine through clouds to start the morning, with clouds clearing into the first half of the afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the low to mid-60s. Not as chilly Tuesday night with lows in the upper 40s.

Another quiet and calm day Tuesday. Highs remain below average in the low to mid-60s. (WSAW)

Wednesday will be cool, wet, and windy as a low-pressure system travels across the Central Plains. Light rain may fall early Wednesday morning but likely becoming widespread by Wednesday afternoon, lifting north through the evening. Highs will be cooler, falling into the upper 50s. Winds will be blustery at times. Showers may linger into early Thursday morning, but will gradually diminish. Accumulations up to three-quarters of an inch.

Widespread showers Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Widespread showers lift northward Wednesday afternoon and evening (WSAW)

Warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures are expected to jump into the low to mid-70s. A chance for highs to reach the 80s. Though, the weekend may feature a few scattered thunderstorms.

