Festival Foods and Kwik Trip to partner for gas rewards program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Skogen’s Festival Foods and Kwik Trip will launch a Wisconsin statewide fuel savings partnership on Wednesday.

The Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program allows Festival Foods shoppers to earn 1 cent off Kwik Trip fuel purchases with every $10 spent at Festival Foods. That means with every $100 spent on groceries, shoppers can save 10 cents off per gallon of fuel at their next fill-up.

Customers will need to visit Festival Foods to pick up a rewards card. The rewards balance will be displayed at the bottom of your Festival Foods receipt and can be registered and checked online by visiting rewards.festfoods.com.

