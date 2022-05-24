News and First Alert Weather App
39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you are heading out of town for the Memorial Day weekend, you are going to have lots of company.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend. That is up 8.3% over 2021.

It is especially good news for the airline industry with estimates that air travel will be up by 25% over last year, which is pretty close to what it was in 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

