16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Little Chute woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash and burglary after she was found hiding in a stranger’s home over the weekend.

Jessica Churchill, 30, is charged with 16 counts, including Burglary, Driving a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Hit and Run, Obstructing an Officer, Possession of an Illegally Obtained Prescription, and Felony Bail Jumping.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the allegations against Churchill. On May 21, at about 5:50 p.m., police were called to I-41 northbound and Lynndale Drive in the Town of Grand Chute. Multiple callers said a vehicle may have rolled and a woman ran from the scene.

Witnesses believed the suspect was driving in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Police found vehicles parked on both sides of the interstate and police shut it down to help people involved in accidents. Two people were trapped in a vehicle in the ditch. The driver stated she was driving and suddenly was rammed from the side and pushed into the ditch.

Witnesses stated they saw the suspect run north. A witness took video of it and showed it to police. Officers suspected the woman was heading towards the Appleton Alliance Church area.

Police ran the plates and found out the vehicle did not belong to a person matching the description of the suspect. They looked inside the vehicle and found the suspect’s purse and an ID belonging to Jessica Churchill.

Outagamie County dispatchers received a call reporting the suspect was at a home on Fox Glove Lane. Police were met by a 12-year-old boy who had come out of his garage. He told an officer that there was someone in the home but he didn’t know who it was. The boy’s father had been down the road at the time working on the family’s new home. The boy was reunited with his father, who gave officers the permission to go inside the home to search.

During the investigation, witnesses reported seeing Churchill taking off her clothes by Appleton Alliance Church. The clothes were handed over to a sergeant.

Officers were informed that Churchill had past run ins with the law involving drugs and guns.

Officers gathered outside the Fox Glove Lane home and used a loud speaker to inform Churchill that she was under arrested and should surrender. They told her if she did not surrender, a K-9 would be sent in.

Police had a key to the home and entered to search. They found drawers and cabinets open. They located Churchill in a bedroom.

Churchill fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital. She was cleared and taken to jail.

The boy who lives at the Fox Glove Lane home told police he had been helping his dad work on the new home when he asked if he could go back home. The boy said he was on the couch in the living room watching a show when he heard the door open and asked who was there. There was no response.

The boy decided to take on the trash and on his way to the garage door, he saw a white pair of shoes that he didn’t recognize. After taking out the trash, he tried to get back into his home, but the door was locked. He opened the garage to find police outside.

Police searched the vehicle Churchill was driving and found a substance that tested positive for the presence of a fentanyl/meth compound, according to the complaint. They also found a bottle with numerous prescription pills.

The owner of the car contacted police saying the vehicle was being worked on by his son, who had been hanging out with Churchill. She allegedly took the key from his belt loop and drove off.

Churchill is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 31.

