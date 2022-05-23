News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Weather impacts on berry growth

Berry farmers say raspberries can survive frost but strawberries may struggle
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A berry farmer from Mosinee said the cooler weather and moisture are helping his crops grow, despite Sunday’s frost.

“Northcentral Wisconsin, anything can happen,” said Dennis Lewer, a representative of Lakeview Berry Farm.

Lewer said the right temperature and amount of moisture make for the best berries.

“It could be a little warmer, but they’re cold-weather crops so they’ll catch up,” said Lewer.

Lewer said the late winter has delayed crop growth.

“They’re a little slower, but we had heat last week and they caught up,” said Lewer.

He said there would have to be a big temperature drop in order to kill the raspberries.

“It’s got to go down below 28 degrees to really kill them,” said Lewer, “Even in June if they get a foot of snow on them, surprisingly you might get the best crop. You never know.”

Luckily, Lewer said his berries are still growing in these temperatures. He expects this year to be better than last year’s berry picking season.

“We’re going to have more. There are a lot more blossoms. The gerns and gooseberries, actually look the best they’ve ever looked in the last 20 years,” said Lewer.

There is a different type of berry that could be affected when it comes to frost affecting the crops.

“Well strawberries, for this area, they have to be careful because they can lose their whole crop if it freezes the wrong way,” said Lewer.

Lakeview Berry Farm said berry picking season begins at the end of June and the beginning of July.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Wausau bank robbery suspect
Person of interest in Wausau bank robbery turns himself in; police still looking to identify suspect in surveillance video
82-year-old William Hendon was last seen checking his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Silver Alert canceled for Waushara County man
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Latest News

UWSP Baseball advances to Super Regional
UWSP Baseball advances to Super Regional
The statewide competition is open to all ages.
Merrill hosts regional site for statewide shooting contest
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Frost or freeze conditions early Monday. Sun mixing with clouds in the afternoon and a bit...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast