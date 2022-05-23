Wausau School District committee to discuss human growth and development to ensure it’s in compliance with the state’s infant relinquishment law

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District Education/Operations Committee will meet Monday night to discuss the district’s human growth and development curriculum. A spokeswoman from the district said no substantive changes will be made to the curriculum.

In November, Gov. Tony Evers signed Senate Bill 555 into law. It is now known as 2021 Wisconsin Act 90. It deals with infant relinquishment. Wisconsin Act 90 does add the requirement to teach students where to bring a newborn if they are unable to care for it.

In Wisconsin, for infant relinquishment to be legal, a newborn must be physically handed over to a police officer, health care worker, or firefighter. A newborn cannot be left alone outside of one of those facilities. Wisconsin does not have the iconic ‘safe haven’ program drop boxes. In some states, a newborn can be placed in a box built into the side of a fire or police station. When the box senses weight, a silent alarm is triggered alerting first responders to render aid.

Wisconsin Act 90 added the requirement to teach students that there are identified health care facilities they can bring newborns to if they do not have the ability to care for them.

A letter from the Wausau School District to parents and community members reads:

May 23, 2022

Dear Wausau School District Parents/Guardians, Staff, and Community Members:

It has come to our attention that there is some misinformation being shared out on social media and in some media outlets about our Human Growth and Development Policy that will be discussed during our Education/Operations Committee Meeting tonight (5/23). We want to take this opportunity to correct that misinformation.

Contrary to the misinformation circulating online, the Wausau School District is making no substantive changes to our Human Growth and Development curriculum. We want everyone to know that we will continue to teach students a broad range of responsible decision-making skills about sexual behavior; including the use of contraceptives. In addition to contraception, our Human Growth and Development curriculum also teaches students about healthy relationships, online safety, identifying resources for survivors of abuse and assault, resources for escaping violent relationships, and there’s also instruction on body image and gender stereotypes.

The policy being discussed tonight, and the suggested revisions to it, are to make sure that we are in compliance with Wisconsin Statutes – in this case Wisconsin 2021 Act 90. Wisconsin Act 90 does add the requirement to teach students that there are identified health care facilities they can bring newborns to if they do not have the ability to care for them. While this policy would align with State Statute, we can and we do teach a comprehensive and balanced Human Growth and Development curriculum.

Our Human Growth and Development curriculum is developed by a citizens’ advisory committee that is required by Wis. Statute (118.019(5)). The committee ensures “the effective participation of staff, parents, health-care professionals, members of clergy, and other residents of the District in the design and implementation of this program area.” No substantive changes to the Human Growth and Development Curriculum can be made without the review of the advisory committee and Board approval.

Our mission is to advance student learning, achievement, and success. We pride ourselves on making sure every student has all of the tools and resources they need to be successful and responsible adults.

Thank you,

Wausau School District Administration

The meeting will be live-streamed on the district’s Youtube channel. Click here to watch the meeting when it begins at 5 p.m.

