UWSP baseball wins regional final, advances to NCAA Tournament Super Regionals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals with a doubleheader sweep of North Central College in the Regional Final.

After putting up a program-record 27 runs in the first game, the Pointers’ bats stayed hot for game two. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Anthony Tomzcak tied the game up quickly on a two-RBI single. Then Lucas Luedtke continued his hot tournament, slugging a three-run home run to give the Pointers a 5-2 lead.

Aaron Simmons homered in the second and Jacob Boos drove in two runs in the fourth for an 8-2 Pointers lead.

But then the bullpen faltered, giving up six runs over the next two innings, including five runs in the 6th, to tie the game at 8-8.

But the seventh inning is where the Pointers’ bats woke up again. After two runners reached, Simmons drove a base hit off the fence in right field to give UWSP the lead. Payton Nelson followed suit with an RBI double.

After a wild pitch scored a run, Lucas Luedtke hit his second three-run home run of the day to give UWSP a 14-8 lead. The Pointers went on to win 21-8 over North Central College.

UWSP advances to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional round next weekend to play WIAC-conference rival UW-Whitewater.

