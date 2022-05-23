News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP baseball wins regional final, advances to NCAA Tournament Super Regionals

Lucas Luedtke’s two home runs lifts UWSP to a 21-8 win over North Central College
(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals with a doubleheader sweep of North Central College in the Regional Final.

After putting up a program-record 27 runs in the first game, the Pointers’ bats stayed hot for game two. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Anthony Tomzcak tied the game up quickly on a two-RBI single. Then Lucas Luedtke continued his hot tournament, slugging a three-run home run to give the Pointers a 5-2 lead.

Aaron Simmons homered in the second and Jacob Boos drove in two runs in the fourth for an 8-2 Pointers lead.

But then the bullpen faltered, giving up six runs over the next two innings, including five runs in the 6th, to tie the game at 8-8.

But the seventh inning is where the Pointers’ bats woke up again. After two runners reached, Simmons drove a base hit off the fence in right field to give UWSP the lead. Payton Nelson followed suit with an RBI double.

After a wild pitch scored a run, Lucas Luedtke hit his second three-run home run of the day to give UWSP a 14-8 lead. The Pointers went on to win 21-8 over North Central College.

UWSP advances to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional round next weekend to play WIAC-conference rival UW-Whitewater.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of frost or freeze conditions early Monday.
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Wausau bank robbery suspect
Person of interest in Wausau bank robbery turns himself in; police still looking to identify suspect in surveillance video
82-year-old William Hendon was last seen checking his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Silver Alert canceled for Waushara County man
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Latest News

UWSP baseball wins first game of regional final, 27-3
UWSP Pointers v Coe college NCAA Baseball Tournament Highlights
UWSP Pointers v Coe college NCAA Baseball Tournament Highlights
Local schools represented included Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Lakeland Union, Wausau East, Wausau...
‘Northwoods Combine’ gives showcase for football players at the Hodag Dome
UWSP baseball wins elimination game, stays alive in NCAA Tournament