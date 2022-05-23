Search continues for suspect in Wausau bank robbery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still looking to identify a man that robbed a bank Friday in Wausau.

Police were called to the WoodTrust Bank on the 200 block of East Bridge St around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers said the suspect did not display a firearm, but implied having a firearm and demanded money. They say no one was injured during the incident. Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hours later, authorities named a person of interest. That man turned himself in, however, authorities said no arrested have been made in connection to the robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7806. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us.

