News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Search continues for suspect in Wausau bank robbery

Wausau bank robbery suspect
Wausau bank robbery suspect(Wausau Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still looking to identify a man that robbed a bank Friday in Wausau.

Police were called to the WoodTrust Bank on the 200 block of East Bridge St around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers said the suspect did not display a firearm, but implied having a firearm and demanded money. They say no one was injured during the incident. Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hours later, authorities named a person of interest. That man turned himself in, however, authorities said no arrested have been made in connection to the robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7806. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us.

Bank Robbery Investigation On Friday, May 20, 2022, at about 9:45 AM, Wausau Police Officers responded to a bank on...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Friday, May 20, 2022
A suspect has not been named in the incident at WoodTrust bank Friday morning

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate
Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

Latest News

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
Groundbreaking planned Thursday for new Mosinee hotel
Around one in every five stores may be overcharging for goods, 3 On Your Side finds.
Financial advisors urge budget planning amid inflation
Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police to appear in court
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate