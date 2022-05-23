Recipes to take your Wisconsin potatoes up a notch this summer

(WSAW) - Grill, barbecue, cookout– no matter what you call it, nothing beats outdoor cooking in the warm summer months. The potato is not only a family favorite but is also the second most popular vegetable to cook on the outdoor grill.

This summer, treat BBQ party attendees with delicious Tandoori Shrimp Skewer Potatoes.

Ingredients:

1 lb Blushing Belle Little Potatoes

1 tsp salt

12 large shrimp peeled and deveined

4 cloves garlic minced

3 diced red chili peppers seeds removed

½ lemon juiced

1¼ cup yogurt

½ tsp ground ginger

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp paprika

Instructions:

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add salt. Bring to a boil for 12 minutes or until potatoes are just tender but still firm.

Cool potatoes in fridge for at least one hour. (Tip: make ahead and leave in the fridge overnight.)

Mix together all ingredients except for shrimp and potatoes to make the marinade.

Toss shrimp and potatoes in marinade and let sit in fridge for minimum of 30 minutes.

Assemble skewers and grill for 10 to 15 minutes, until shrimp is cooked through.

Need a side to take to your holiday party? Try this fun new twist on classic Potato Salad! This Creamy Italian Potato Salad is filled with spinach, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and Parmesan cheese. It’s perfect alongside grilled chicken or at any picnic!

Ingredients:

1½ lbs Blushing Belle Little Potatoes

⅓ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp garlic minced

3 Tbsp basil pesto

1 cube frozen spinach about ¼ cup thawed and squeezed dry

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp salt

⅓ cup roasted red peppers diced

½ cup grape tomatoes sliced

2 large leaves fresh basil sliced

½ cup parmesan cheese shredded

Instructions:

In a large pot, cover potatoes in cold water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until tender. Drain, place in a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until cold.

Mix together the mayonnaise, olive oil, garlic, pesto, spinach, vinegar and salt with a whisk.

To the bowl of chilled potatoes, add red peppers, tomatoes, basil and parmesan. Pour dressing over and toss. Serve cold, or refrigerate until ready to eat.

Find more delicious and nutritious recipes at eatwisconsinpotatoes.com

