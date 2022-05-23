News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Recipes to take your Wisconsin potatoes up a notch this summer

Tandoori Shrimp Skewer Potatoes and Creamy Italian Potato Salad.
Tandoori Shrimp Skewer Potatoes and Creamy Italian Potato Salad.(WSAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Grill, barbecue, cookout– no matter what you call it, nothing beats outdoor cooking in the warm summer months. The potato is not only a family favorite but is also the second most popular vegetable to cook on the outdoor grill.

This summer, treat BBQ party attendees with delicious Tandoori Shrimp Skewer Potatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Blushing Belle Little Potatoes
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 12 large shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 3 diced red chili peppers seeds removed
  • ½ lemon juiced
  • 1¼ cup yogurt
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tsp cumin
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 2 tsp paprika

Instructions:

  • Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add salt. Bring to a boil for 12 minutes or until potatoes are just tender but still firm.
  • Cool potatoes in fridge for at least one hour. (Tip: make ahead and leave in the fridge overnight.)
  • Mix together all ingredients except for shrimp and potatoes to make the marinade.
  • Toss shrimp and potatoes in marinade and let sit in fridge for minimum of 30 minutes.
  • Assemble skewers and grill for 10 to 15 minutes, until shrimp is cooked through.

Need a side to take to your holiday party? Try this fun new twist on classic Potato Salad! This Creamy Italian Potato Salad is filled with spinach, pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and Parmesan cheese. It’s perfect alongside grilled chicken or at any picnic!

Ingredients:

  • 1½ lbs Blushing Belle Little Potatoes
  • ⅓ cup light mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp garlic minced
  • 3 Tbsp basil pesto
  • 1 cube frozen spinach about ¼ cup thawed and squeezed dry
  • 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ⅓ cup roasted red peppers diced
  • ½ cup grape tomatoes sliced
  • 2 large leaves fresh basil sliced
  • ½ cup parmesan cheese shredded

Instructions:

  • In a large pot, cover potatoes in cold water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until tender. Drain, place in a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until cold.
  • Mix together the mayonnaise, olive oil, garlic, pesto, spinach, vinegar and salt with a whisk.
  • To the bowl of chilled potatoes, add red peppers, tomatoes, basil and parmesan. Pour dressing over and toss. Serve cold, or refrigerate until ready to eat.

Find more delicious and nutritious recipes at eatwisconsinpotatoes.com

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Driver injured after SUV lands in river following crash in Portage County
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police appears in court
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate

Latest News

Kiel Middle School evacuated for bomb threat. May 23, 2022.
Kiel Middle School receives bomb threat amid pronoun case fight
Wausau West Track & Field Regional 5/23/2022
Wausau West Track & Field Regional 5/23/2022
Controversy Stirs Over Policy Discussion 5/23/2022
Controversy Stirs Over Policy Discussion 5/23/2022
Parents and students are angry and scared that the Wausau School district might change its sex...
Controversy stirs over Wausau Schools curriculum policy discussion