Merrill hosts regional site for statewide shooting contest

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School served as one of the regional sites for a statewide basketball shooting contest in its inaugural year. ‘The 2s. FREES, and 3s Shootout looks to find the very best shooters in the state.

Former NBA sharpshooter Steve Novak is the brains behind the event. Competitors sign up by paying $20. They then get three minutes to shoot from one, two, three and five-point locations around the floor.

“It’s the first year they’re running the event,” said Merrill head boys’ basketball coach and organizer Troy Pieper. “It’s kind of a cool idea. I’d kind of compare it to ‘Punt, Pass, and Kick’ for football but it’s just shooting.”

The first stage of the competition is the regional round. All scores are taken from each regional site. Those scores are then added up and competitors are notified if they advance to sectionals. After sectionals, the state final determines the overall winners.

For Pieper, the opportunity to host a regional site was born out of wanting to make this event accessible to the entire area.

“There were no regional hosts for us in the area so I put in for us to host it and here we are,” said Pieper. “There’s nothing close for Wausau kids or Point or whatever so it’s kind of neat to be the one host school.”

Something that makes the event unique is that it’s open to all ages. Shooters are split into age brackets, but everyone is able to compete.

”The nice thing about this is it’s all ages,” said Pieper. “We have one that’s over 60 participating today so that’s kind of cool.”

That competitor over the age of 60 was Brian Ciochetto, who drove all the way from Green Bay to shoot.

“Well it’s like, do they want old farts like me? said Ciochetto. “I’m like ‘Ok, I’ll give it a shot.”

Ciochetto was urged by his wife to give the contest a try. For him, it was all about doing something new.

“Well this is just me getting my toe in the water, getting out of my comfort zone, and doing something, where I can be a part of something,” said Ciochetto.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s Derek Hernandez, a 13-year-old from Tomahawk, who is busy with sports year-round. Having competed in things statewide, Hernandez is excited to have something so close to home.

“It’s really good because we normally have to travel hours to go to places,” said Hernandez. “It’s just good to have something right near us.”

Basketball is Hernandez’s favorite sport. He says a contest dedicated to the jumper is so important when considering the way today’s game is played.

“It’s critical to have a jump shot,” said Hernandez. “You can’t only drive in the paint. It’s not going to work. You need your shot. If you don’t have it, you don’t have an offense.”

Pieper says that he hopes to bring the competition back next year to Merrill as it gets more notoriety around the state. For those who took part in the contest, they enjoy the opportunity to hoop.

“I think it would be good for this community if this could continue to grow,” said Ciochetto. “Being that, I’m from Green Bay, and there was nothing in northeast Wisconsin, it could bring a lot of people over here and could be a good draw for them in the future.”

“Basketball in general, it’s an amazing place to be and amazing thing to have,” said Hernandez.

The sectional rounds will take place in July. The state final is in August.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.