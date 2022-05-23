News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

The base police force is investigating.
The base police force is investigating.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown because of a report of shots fired.

A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The base police force is investigating.

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate
Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Podcast Image
Hilight Zone Podcast: Ultra-Competitiveness
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn’t rise to level of COVID-19
FILE - The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal district judge on the law,...
Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional