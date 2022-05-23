News and First Alert Weather App
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police to appear in court

Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A court appearance is scheduled Monday for a 62-year-old man who turned himself in after a bank robbery in Wausau. That’s according to online jail records. Jail records show he remains in custody on a probation hold. No criminal charges have been filed in connection to the bank robbery.

The incident happened at WoodTrust Bank on the 200 block of East Bridge Street around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Johnson Carter Jr., 62, turned himself in around 5 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release from the Wausau Police Department, no arrests have been made in connection to the robbery. The robbery suspect has not yet been positively identified.

Officers said the suspect did not display a firearm, but implied having a firearm and demanded money. They say no one was injured during the incident. Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7806. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us.

NewsChannel 7′s records show the last bank robbery in Wausau was in September 2015 at the BMO Harris Bank.

Bank Robbery Investigation On Friday, May 20, 2022, at about 9:45 AM, Wausau Police Officers responded to a bank on...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Friday, May 20, 2022
A suspect has not been named in the incident at WoodTrust bank Friday morning

