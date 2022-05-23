News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast: Ultra-Competitiveness

Podcast Image
Podcast Image(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford softball is back-to-back Great Northern Conference champions and enters the playoffs as a two-seed. But the group has many storylines including their ultra-competitiveness.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Martha Miller, Rynn Ruesch and Laurissa Klapatauskas as well as head coach Virgil Berndt to give some examples of their competitiveness. They also talk about how good it feels to be on top of Mosinee two years in a row.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate
Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

Latest News

Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate
UWSP baseball wins regional final, advances to NCAA Tournament Super Regionals
UWSP baseball wins first game of regional final, 27-3
UWSP Pointers v Coe college NCAA Baseball Tournament Highlights
UWSP Pointers v Coe college NCAA Baseball Tournament Highlights