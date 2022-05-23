Hilight Zone Podcast: Ultra-Competitiveness

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford softball is back-to-back Great Northern Conference champions and enters the playoffs as a two-seed. But the group has many storylines including their ultra-competitiveness.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Martha Miller, Rynn Ruesch and Laurissa Klapatauskas as well as head coach Virgil Berndt to give some examples of their competitiveness. They also talk about how good it feels to be on top of Mosinee two years in a row.

