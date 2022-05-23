News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Groundbreaking planned Thursday for new Mosinee hotel

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
Cobblestone Hotel & Suites(City of Mosinee)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Thursday for a new hotel in Mosinee. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will be a 54-room 4-story hotel located at 216 Main St. The groundbreaking event will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

In addition to regular and suite lodging rooms, the new hotel will also offer a lounge and breakfast area with a small bar, a swimming pool, and a meeting room.

Cobblestone Hotels, LLC is headquartered in Neenah. The hotel brand currently has 162 properties located in 29 states.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Around one in every five stores may be overcharging for goods, 3 On Your Side finds.
Financial advisors urge budget planning amid inflation
Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police to appear in court
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate
UWSP Baseball advances to Super Regional
UWSP Baseball advances to Super Regional