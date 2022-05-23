Groundbreaking planned Thursday for new Mosinee hotel

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Thursday for a new hotel in Mosinee. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will be a 54-room 4-story hotel located at 216 Main St. The groundbreaking event will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

In addition to regular and suite lodging rooms, the new hotel will also offer a lounge and breakfast area with a small bar, a swimming pool, and a meeting room.

Cobblestone Hotels, LLC is headquartered in Neenah. The hotel brand currently has 162 properties located in 29 states.

