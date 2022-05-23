News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Cool start to the week, but warmer for the Holiday weekend

Bitter start to the work week Monday morning; Chance for rain mid-week followed by a warming trend for Memorial Day Weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Widespread frost across North-Central Wisconsin Monday morning as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s. Even chillier in the Northwoods; lows falling into the mid-20s. A freeze warning and a frost advisory in effect through 8 AM Monday. Milder by Monday afternoon, but highs remain below average in the low 60s.

Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 20s Monday morning.
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 20s Monday morning.(WSAW)

Sunny skies to start the work week off. Clouds are expected to increase Monday afternoon. Skies turn mostly cloudy overnight and remain cloudy to start Tuesday. Lows won’t be as chilly, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds clearing by Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-60s.

Widespread rain showers Wednesday afternoon
Widespread rain showers Wednesday afternoon(WSAW)

Light rain may fall early Wednesday morning as a low-pressure system travels across the Central Plains. Rain likely becoming widespread by Wednesday afternoon, lifting north through the evening. Highs will be cooler, falling into the upper 50s. Winds will be blustery at times. Showers may linger into early Thursday morning, but will gradually diminish. Accumulations up to three-quarters of an inch.

Rain showers lift northward Wednesday evening
Rain showers lift northward Wednesday evening(WSAW)
Up to 3-quarters of an inch for rainfall by Thursday morning
Up to 3-quarters of an inch for rainfall by Thursday morning(WSAW)

Warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures are expected to jump into the low to mid-70s. Though, this weekend may feature a few scattered thunderstorms.

Near to above average temperatures heading into Memorial Day Weekend
Near to above average temperatures heading into Memorial Day Weekend(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Wausau bank robbery suspect
Person of interest in Wausau bank robbery turns himself in; police still looking to identify suspect in surveillance video
82-year-old William Hendon was last seen checking his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Silver Alert canceled for Waushara County man
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

Latest News

A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Frost or freeze conditions early Monday. Sun mixing with clouds in the afternoon and a bit...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of showers north. Clear and unseasonably chilly...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Some clouds overnight and a bit chilly. Sun fades to clouds Sunday. A First Alert Weather Day...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast