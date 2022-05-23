First Alert Weather Day: Cool start to the week, but warmer for the Holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Widespread frost across North-Central Wisconsin Monday morning as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s. Even chillier in the Northwoods; lows falling into the mid-20s. A freeze warning and a frost advisory in effect through 8 AM Monday. Milder by Monday afternoon, but highs remain below average in the low 60s.

Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 20s Monday morning. (WSAW)

Sunny skies to start the work week off. Clouds are expected to increase Monday afternoon. Skies turn mostly cloudy overnight and remain cloudy to start Tuesday. Lows won’t be as chilly, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds clearing by Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-60s.

Widespread rain showers Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Light rain may fall early Wednesday morning as a low-pressure system travels across the Central Plains. Rain likely becoming widespread by Wednesday afternoon, lifting north through the evening. Highs will be cooler, falling into the upper 50s. Winds will be blustery at times. Showers may linger into early Thursday morning, but will gradually diminish. Accumulations up to three-quarters of an inch.

Rain showers lift northward Wednesday evening (WSAW)

Up to 3-quarters of an inch for rainfall by Thursday morning (WSAW)

Warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures are expected to jump into the low to mid-70s. Though, this weekend may feature a few scattered thunderstorms.

Near to above average temperatures heading into Memorial Day Weekend (WSAW)

