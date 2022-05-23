Driver injured after SUV lands in river following crash in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old man was brought to an area hospital following a crash on Monday morning. The crash happened on I-39 near Highway 10. The vehicle was heading north went it crashed around 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle left the road and ended up in the Little Plover River. The driver was flown from the scene to a Wausau hospital.

Portage County Rescue & E.M.S., Hull Fire, Rescue & E.M.S, Stevens Point Police, and the State Patrol assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

