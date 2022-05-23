Cornhole fundraiser helps thousands of underprivileged children

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - While cornhole is usually an activity reserved for backyards and tailgates it can also be a good way to raise money.

Twenty-four cornhole pairs went head-to-head on Sunday May 22 in a tournament to benefit the Back to School Store event hosted by the Service League of Green Bay. The Luxemburg gathering raised funds and awareness for approximately 3,000 underprivileged children in Brown County who will get school supplies and clothes at the end of August.

“People don’t know how much it affects us,” Mary Thelen, a member of the Service League of Green Bay, emphasized. “I mean it could be your next door neighbor. You just don’t know. That’s the part that just kills me the most.”

Whether you call it cornhole or bags, it’s hard to argue with the fun but sometimes frustrating activity to raise money for charity. The Service League has never done a cornhole fundraiser before, typically hosting more formal events like casino nights.

“This is kind of fun just changing it up a little bit, trying to get other people involved in the community that maybe wouldn’t be interested in going to a big casino night event,” a chair of the Back to School Store Anna Burnette shared. “Just doing something a little bit smaller, just fun.”

The Back to School Store event will be August 22-24 at the Kress Events Center. To donate toward supplies for these underprivileged children, you can click here.

“Everything that we make, every single penny is going to go back to those children to help them so that they will fit in seamlessly with the other kids in school,” Thelen highlighted. “Nobody knows that they are getting help.”

