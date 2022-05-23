News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Haskins was legally drunk and had taken drugs before he was fatally struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate highway last month, an autopsy report released Monday, May 23, 2022, concluded.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy report shows that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway last month.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said in its report released Monday that Haskins’ blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal level for driving when he was struck April 9.

The 24-year-old former Ohio State star had run out of gas on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale about dawn. He told a companion he was going to find a gas station.

The dump truck driver told investigators Haskins stepped in front of him as he traveled in the center lane.

The Associated Press reports Haskins also had the strong painkiller ketamine and its metabolite norketamine in his system. The drug can be prescribed by a doctor, but can also be abused recreationally. The autopsy report does not say why Haskins had it in his system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Northwoods, while a Frost Advisory is in effect...
First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk
Braiden Voigt takes swings at practice with the 'OC' patch on his hat in memory of Owen Cordova.
‘This season is Owen’s’: How Merrill baseball’s season is dedicated to a late teammate
Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police appears in court

Latest News

TONIGHT at 10: Man uses MMA background to become world champion bird dog trainer
TONIGHT at 10: Man uses MMA background to become world champion bird dog trainer
Bear attacks are rare in Wisconsin, however hungry bears can keep closer to humans
Bear attacks are rare in Wisconsin, however hungry bears can keep closer to humans
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial