UWSP baseball wins first game of regional final, 27-3

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball is moving on to the final game of the NCAA Tournament Regional Final with a 27-3 win over North Central College. The 27 runs are the most ever scored by the Pointers in a game.

The Pointers started the game trailing 2-0 after Dom Listi and Jack Oberli hit solo home runs. But in the third inning, the bats started rolling. With the bases loaded and two out, Lucas Luedtke drove a base hit to the outfield that scored two runners and tied the game up.

In the fourth inning, Jacob Boos broke the tie with a solo home run, giving UWSP a 3-2 lead. The bats stayed hot throughout, with the Pointers scoring in six consecutive innings, including 14 runs in the eighth inning, a program record for runs in an inning.

The win means UWSP will play North Central College again Sunday afternoon, with the winner advancing to the Super Regional next week and the loser being eliminated.

