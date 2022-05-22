News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP baseball wins elimination game, stays alive in NCAA Tournament

The Pointers downed Coe College 10-5 to advance to the regional final
(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In a must-win game for UWSP baseball, the Pointers’ offense woke up to the tune of a 10-5 victory over Coe College to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.

After falling 8-2 in game one, the Pointers made it clear their bats were ready for the nightcap, with Aaron Simmons hitting a solo home run in the first inning. It was also his program-record 19th home run of the season.

In the second inning, Neillsville Logan Matson followed suit, hitting a three-run home run to left field to give the Pointers a 4-0 lead. Wausau West native Payton Nelson hit a solo shot in the third inning to put UWSP up 5-2, and the offense continued to do its job in the 10-2 victory.

UWSP will now play North Central College again at 11 am Sunday. The Pointers must win two games tomorrow, while the Cardinals only have to win one to advance to the super regional round next week.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Wausau bank robbery suspect
Person of interest in Wausau bank robbery turns himself in; police still looking to identify suspect in surveillance video
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner sues deputies over her arrest after chase
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's...
Algoma mom sentenced to three years in prison for child’s bathtub drowning
Wisconsin Supreme Court broadens who can carry guns

Latest News

UWSP baseball drops game two of the NCAA Tournament
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday named to All-NBA Defensive Teams
UW-Stevens Point Baseball opens NCAA Tournament with 11-6 win over Lawrence University
High School Sports 5/19/2022
Colby/Abbotsford, Wittenberg-Birnamwood among winners on first day of softball regionals