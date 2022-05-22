UWSP baseball wins elimination game, stays alive in NCAA Tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In a must-win game for UWSP baseball, the Pointers’ offense woke up to the tune of a 10-5 victory over Coe College to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.

After falling 8-2 in game one, the Pointers made it clear their bats were ready for the nightcap, with Aaron Simmons hitting a solo home run in the first inning. It was also his program-record 19th home run of the season.

In the second inning, Neillsville Logan Matson followed suit, hitting a three-run home run to left field to give the Pointers a 4-0 lead. Wausau West native Payton Nelson hit a solo shot in the third inning to put UWSP up 5-2, and the offense continued to do its job in the 10-2 victory.

UWSP will now play North Central College again at 11 am Sunday. The Pointers must win two games tomorrow, while the Cardinals only have to win one to advance to the super regional round next week.

