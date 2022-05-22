News and First Alert Weather App
Spring Blessing of the Bikes Parade raises money for disabled veterans

Bull Falls Harley Davidson hosts veteran supporting event
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Harley Davidson held their Spring Blessing of the Bikes event and parade on Saturday. The event falls on Armed Forces Day, a day dedicated to honoring military forces.

“There is no more generous group in the world than veterans helping veterans and motorcycle guys,” said Paul Gwidt, commander of the American Legion Post 492.

Over 200 motorcyclists from across the state met at Bull Falls Harley Davidson to show their support and raise money for disabled veterans.

“Hopefully we raise enough money to send at least 2 veterans on the empowered dream hunt,” said Pookie Rosa, the director of marketing and events at Bull Falls Harley Davidson.

The Empowered Dream Hunts gives disabled veterans the opportunity to hunt. Empowered Dream Hunts uses their equipment and resources to help the veterans with their mobility to hunt outdoors.

“And then we find out what they want to do and we encourage them to fulfill their dream in the outdoors,” said Joe Ramsey, the founder of Empowered Dream Hunts.

The event began with the blessing of the bikes.

“We’re all on 2 wheels. We don’t have the safety measures you’ve got when you’re on 4 wheels with a cage around you. Any extra help that we can get, we will conjure up for our safety. So we bless our bikes before we ride for the season,” said Rosa.

The bikers made their way from Rothschild, through Wausau, and to Marathon County Park.

“What we really wanted to show today is just how supportive our riding community is of our veterans,” said Rosa.

