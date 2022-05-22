‘Northwoods Combine’ gives showcase for football players at the Hodag Dome

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 40 high school football players from around Wisconsin made their way to Rhinelander Saturday for the first ‘Northwoods Combine,’ held at the Hodag Dome.

The event was created by the Rhinelander coaching staff who wanted to create more opportunities for athletes living in the upper half of the state.

“There’s a lot of kids in Northern Wisconsin who might not be able to make the trip down to the WFCA combine or other combines in Southern Wisconsin,” said Luke Roberts, a coach on the Rhinelander staff and an organizer of the combine. “We kind of saw a need for something up here for them just to get that exposure and the experience.”

The participants came from all over the state to compete in a variety of drills and stations in front of college scouts and coaches. Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Merrill, Lakeland Union, Wausau West and Wausau East all had representatives at the combine.

”Part of playing high school sports is the experience that you get doing other things related to it and competing,” said Roberts. “We saw that need and decided to take it.”

For those participating, the opportunity itself is something they’re excited to take advantage of.

“This is my first time at a combine, yeah,” said Nathan Brzoznowski, a junior at Merrill. “I’m really excited. Not really nervous, I’m just here to have fun.”

Not only is it a chance for the upper half of the state to showcase their football talent, but the Hodag Dome provides an ideal setting.

“I mean it’s a beautiful place,” said Brzoznowski. “It’s big and a perfect place to showcase abilities and have all sorts of people come around and look.”

Even those who are familiar with the dome know that it is something that elevates all aspects of competition.

“The dome has definitely brought up our football and just our sports in general at Rhinelander,” said James Heck, a sophomore at Rhinelander. “It’s great to have this here and just show off everything.”

Roberts says he hopes to continue the combine next year. As for the athletes, they’re thankful to have something so close.

“It’s good for people to come up here, test their skills up here and just have colleges look at you, it’s great,” said Heck.

“It’s just a lot of fun to have this here locally,” said Brzoznowski. “It’s just down the right so it makes it just that much better.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.