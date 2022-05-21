News and First Alert Weather App
Officer joins students on dance floor at high school prom: ‘We were rocking’

A school resource officer in Chicago showed off his dance moves at prom to connect with students. (Source: WBBM, cell phone video, CNN)
By Jermont Terry
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - In Chicago, a school resource officer joined students on the dance floor at prom and showed off his moves.

Jamere Price is a school resource officer at Joliet Township High School West, and one of his duties is keeping nearly 3,000 students safe.

He has worked at the school for two years and said he wanted to connect with students when he took the job.

“It all came together. I said, ‘let me try something different in a school environment and interact with the kids,’” Price said.

And video captured Price doing just that by participating in the high school’s senior prom.

“A couple of kids pushed me out there, and it just happened. I’m usually the guy that shows up, says hello, and leaves, but I had been practicing a couple of dance moves,” Price said.

The DJ that evening also mixed another one of Price’s favorite songs while he was on the dance floor.

“That may have encouraged me to stay a little longer. We were rocking with it a little bit,” Price said.

After the prom, he said he would be defending his dance title as he was just warming up.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

