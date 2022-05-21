UWSP baseball drops game two of the NCAA Tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball fell to North Central College 8-2 in their second NCAA Tournament game Saturday.

The loss means the Pointers will play the game immediately following the loss against Coe College to determine who advances to the final day on Sunday.

The game began as a pitcher’s duel, with Casey Pickering and the Cardinals’ Luke Lamm starting the game by throwing four shutout innings. But the Cardinals broke it open in the fifth inning when Justin Rios drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single to left field.

In the sixth inning, the Cardinals broke the game open off the bat of Jack Oberli. He hit a three-run home run to put the Pointers in a 4-0 hole. They would add on to make it an 8-2 final.

The tournament is double elimination, which means the Pointers have to beat Coe College and then beat North Central College twice tomorrow to advance to the super regional next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.