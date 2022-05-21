News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP baseball drops game two of the NCAA Tournament

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball fell to North Central College 8-2 in their second NCAA Tournament game Saturday.

The loss means the Pointers will play the game immediately following the loss against Coe College to determine who advances to the final day on Sunday.

The game began as a pitcher’s duel, with Casey Pickering and the Cardinals’ Luke Lamm starting the game by throwing four shutout innings. But the Cardinals broke it open in the fifth inning when Justin Rios drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single to left field.

In the sixth inning, the Cardinals broke the game open off the bat of Jack Oberli. He hit a three-run home run to put the Pointers in a 4-0 hole. They would add on to make it an 8-2 final.

The tournament is double elimination, which means the Pointers have to beat Coe College and then beat North Central College twice tomorrow to advance to the super regional next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau bank robbery suspect
Person of interest in Wausau bank robbery turns himself in; police still looking to identify suspect in surveillance video
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner sues deputies over her arrest after chase
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's...
Algoma mom sentenced to three years in prison for child’s bathtub drowning
Wisconsin Supreme Court broadens who can carry guns
Lauren Foster, Megan Donahue and Ally Miklesh at the University of Florida softball complex...
Wisconsin Badgers softball’s trio of central Wisconsin players

Latest News

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday named to All-NBA Defensive Teams
UW-Stevens Point Baseball opens NCAA Tournament with 11-6 win over Lawrence University
High School Sports 5/19/2022
Colby/Abbotsford, Wittenberg-Birnamwood among winners on first day of softball regionals
Wisconsin Softball's Central Wisconsin Roots 5/19/2022
Wisconsin Softball's Central Wisconsin Roots 5/19/2022