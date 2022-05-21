Silver Alert issued for Waushara County man

MOUNT MORRIS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 82-year-old man in Waushara County. William Hendon was last seen checking his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday and never returned back to his house. He did leave on foot with a cane.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and dark-colored pants. He is 5 ft., 10 in., and has short, gray hair.

If you have any information pertaining to the alert, contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321.

