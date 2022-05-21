Silver Alert issued for Waushara County man
An 82-year-old man was last seen checking his mail Friday evening in the Town of Mount Morris
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNT MORRIS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 82-year-old man in Waushara County. William Hendon was last seen checking his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday and never returned back to his house. He did leave on foot with a cane.
He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and dark-colored pants. He is 5 ft., 10 in., and has short, gray hair.
If you have any information pertaining to the alert, contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321.
