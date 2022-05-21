News and First Alert Weather App
Racine officer shoots, kills man after traffic stop

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Racine said an officer shot and killed an armed man Friday after a foot chase that began with a traffic stop.

Chief Maurice Robinson said the officer sought to stop a vehicle at about 1 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun.

Robinson said the man in the vehicle, armed with a gun, got out and fled. Robinson said the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun. Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him.

Police didn’t identify the officer or the man shot. The state’s Department of Justice is investigating the shooting while the officer is on leave.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

