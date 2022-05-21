Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday named to All-NBA Defensive Teams

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team, the NBA announced Friday.

Antetokounmpo was named to the first team for the fourth consecutive season, marking his fifth season on the team. Holiday was named to the second team, marking his fourth appearance on the team in five seasons.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 91 blocks this season, good for 11th-best in the NBA. He averaged 9.6 defensive rebounds per game, third most in the league. Holiday led the team in steals per game with 1.6.

