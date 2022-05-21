First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for early Monday morning for the potential of a widespread freeze or frost in the Northwoods, while scattered frost could occur in Central Wisconsin.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Juneau & Adams Counties for early Sunday AM. (WSAW)

A Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning in our far southern counties of Juneau & Adams County where patchy frost could occur in the typically colder spots if skies clear out and the wind goes light overnight through a couple of hours after daybreak on Sunday.

Of more concern across North Central Wisconsin is a risk of freeze or frost conditions in the Northwoods early Monday morning with temperatures dropping into the 20s to low 30s. Meantime, readings are expected to slip back into the low to mid 30s Monday morning in Central Wisconsin with scattered areas of frost.

Lows in the 20s to low 30s in the north early Monday. (WSAW)

Lows in the low to mid 30s early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Temps will drop back into the 30s early Monday morning. (WSAW)

While the average last freeze/frost along and north of Highway 8 is typically around this time of year, the last frost on average farther south in the region is usually in the first half of May. Being that the calendar shows we are one to two weeks past this point in the month, and the growing season is in full swing across the area, this frost could have notable impacts on temperature-sensitive plants.

Typically the last frost in Central Wisconsin is in the first half of May, while toward the end of the month north. (WSAW)

Mostly clear to clear and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning with relatively light winds, which tend to be ideal conditions for tumbling temperatures and in case of the development of frost. If you have plants outside, either cover them up Sunday evening through Monday morning, or if they are potted plants, bring them indoors for the night.

Milder conditions are on the way in the days ahead with lows in the 40s while highs will be rebounding into the 60s to the 70s later in the new week.

