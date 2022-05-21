News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day for Monday morning due to frost risk

Widespread freeze/frost conditions in the Northwoods, while scattered frost possible in Central Wisconsin early Monday
A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of frost or freeze conditions early Monday.
A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of frost or freeze conditions early Monday.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for early Monday morning for the potential of a widespread freeze or frost in the Northwoods, while scattered frost could occur in Central Wisconsin.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Juneau & Adams Counties for early Sunday AM.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Juneau & Adams Counties for early Sunday AM.(WSAW)

A Frost Advisory is in effect for early Sunday morning in our far southern counties of Juneau & Adams County where patchy frost could occur in the typically colder spots if skies clear out and the wind goes light overnight through a couple of hours after daybreak on Sunday.

Of more concern across North Central Wisconsin is a risk of freeze or frost conditions in the Northwoods early Monday morning with temperatures dropping into the 20s to low 30s. Meantime, readings are expected to slip back into the low to mid 30s Monday morning in Central Wisconsin with scattered areas of frost.

Lows in the 20s to low 30s in the north early Monday.
Lows in the 20s to low 30s in the north early Monday.(WSAW)
Lows in the low to mid 30s early Monday morning.
Lows in the low to mid 30s early Monday morning.(WSAW)
Temps will drop back into the 30s early Monday morning.
Temps will drop back into the 30s early Monday morning.(WSAW)

While the average last freeze/frost along and north of Highway 8 is typically around this time of year, the last frost on average farther south in the region is usually in the first half of May. Being that the calendar shows we are one to two weeks past this point in the month, and the growing season is in full swing across the area, this frost could have notable impacts on temperature-sensitive plants.

Typically the last frost in Central Wisconsin is in the first half of May, while toward the end...
Typically the last frost in Central Wisconsin is in the first half of May, while toward the end of the month north.(WSAW)

Mostly clear to clear and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning with relatively light winds, which tend to be ideal conditions for tumbling temperatures and in case of the development of frost. If you have plants outside, either cover them up Sunday evening through Monday morning, or if they are potted plants, bring them indoors for the night.

Milder conditions are on the way in the days ahead with lows in the 40s while highs will be rebounding into the 60s to the 70s later in the new week.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau bank robbery suspect
Person of interest in Wausau bank robbery turns himself in; police still looking to identify suspect in surveillance video
Ann Retzlaff court appearance
Annie’s Campground owner sues deputies over her arrest after chase
Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's...
Algoma mom sentenced to three years in prison for child’s bathtub drowning
Wisconsin Supreme Court broadens who can carry guns
Lauren Foster, Megan Donahue and Ally Miklesh at the University of Florida softball complex...
Wisconsin Badgers softball’s trio of central Wisconsin players

Latest News

Mostly cloudy and cool this weekend. A chance of showers Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Clouds & cooler conditions this weekend
This EF-0 tornado impacted the Town of Wells Thursday evening.
Tornado confirmed with severe storms near Sparta
An EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph struck the Town of Wells in Monroe County on...
Confirmed Tornado SE of Sparta
Mostly cloudy tonight and tranquil. Cool conditions this weekend with more clouds than sun, a...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast