‘Day at the Bay’ event teaches special needs students how to fish

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The DC Everest fishing team is sharing some of its reeling skills with special needs students. It’s part of their ‘Day at the Bay’ event at Bluegill Bay Park.

DC Everest said the school has held the ‘Day at the Bay’ event for over 20 years.

“It’s just another thing that kids might not have the opportunity to do,” said Jeremy Brandt, a special education teacher for DC Everest.

The DC Everest fishing team and volunteers worked together to host an event to get special needs students outside and fishing.

“As the fishing team, we work with the students themselves. We help rig lines and bait hooks,” said Noah Chmielewski, president of the DC Everest Senior High fishing team.

The president of the DC Everest Senior High fishing team said their goal is to spread the sport of fishing to everyone.

“We feel that it helps them get more experience that maybe they couldn’t get by themselves or with a parent,” said Chmielewski.

About 10 volunteers offered their time and boats to take the students for a ride on Lake Wausau.

“We love to get our kids out fishing. Meeting new community members. We have fishing guides here,” said Brandt.

The fishing team said the best part of the event is being able to introduce some new friends to the sport.

“I think the most fun part is meeting new people and making new connections with the special needs students. Especially since they might not be as comfortable with other people,” said Chmielewski.

Their goal is to make a connection and create an everlasting bond.

“We like to help make connections with them and just allow them to have someone they can come to if they ever need anything,” said Chmielewski.

