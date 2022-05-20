News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Police investigating bank robbery

Wausau bank robbery suspect
Wausau bank robbery suspect(Wausau Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on the city’s east side.

Police were called to the Wood Trust Bank on the 200 block of East Bridge St around 9:45 Friday morning.

Police say the suspect did not display a firearm, but implied having a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a Green Bay Packers sweatshirt and Pittsburgh Steelers logo facemask at the time of the incident. They are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. They say no one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7806. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us.

