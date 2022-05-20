Wausau Police Department to host Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is hosting the annual Marathon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. It’s been moved from outside the 400 Block to inside at The Grand Theater.

Law enforcement agencies are holding memorial ceremonies across the nation. It coincides with National Police Week, a week dedicated to recognizing the sacrifices of officers killed in the line of duty.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said the ceremony is also a way to show support to the families of those officers lost.

“There have been police officers in our community that have been killed over the years in the line of duty. And it’s very important to us in law enforcement to recognize that sacrifice and to acknowledge and honor them for that sacrifice, and also to come together as a profession and remember them,” he said.

Friends, family, officers, and community members will all be gathering to honor the memory of officers at the ceremony.

”It means a lot to me, it means a lot to the men and women of law enforcement in our community,” Bliven said. “...And it is a remembrance and an opportunity for us in law enforcement to get together and recognize that sacrifice.”

