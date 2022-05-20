News and First Alert Weather App
UW-Stevens Point Baseball opens NCAA Tournament with 11-6 win over Lawrence University

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW)-The UW-Stevens Point Baseball team flexed their muscle in their NCAA Tournament opener, hitting three home runs to power them to a 11-6 victory over Lawrence University.

The Pointers took a 2-0 lead after three innings, before the Vikings responded with 4 unanswered runs to take a 4-2 lead going to the bottom of the fifth inning.

From there, it was all Dogs. UWSP scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 5th to go up 7-4. After Lawrence put 1 on the board in the top of the 6th, Wausau West product Payton Nelson and Rhinelander alum Bradley Comer hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom half of the inning to give UWSP a 9-5 advantage.

Former Neillsville star Logan Matson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 7th, and the Pointers tacked on another run in the bottom of the 8th inning.

UWSP will play their second game of the regional weekend on Saturday at noon against the winner of North Central and Coe.

