Local beekeeper explains how 'No Mow May' helps pollinators

“Somebody who uses a lot of fertilizer, pesticides on their lawn, basically it becomes a desert for a bee.”
By Erinn Taylor
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bill Heipp has six beehives under his care.

“This is one of my bee yards that I keep year-round,” Heipp said, standing in his Wausau-area bee sanctuary. “We overwinter some bees in this yard, and we also produce honey.”

Heipp’s bees, and the rest of the pollinators, are emerging for the season, looking for food.

“The bees have no food except for what they’ve stored over the winter,” he explained.

Heipp’s bees have everything they need within a mile of the bee yard.

“They need nectar, that’s what they use to create honey,” Heipp said. “They need pollen, that’s their protein source, and they also need water, that’s how they control the temperature in the hive.”

Pollinators without a keeper, roaming neighborhoods for nutrients, can run into a problem meeting those needs.

“Somebody who uses a lot of fertilizer, pesticides on their lawn, basically it becomes a desert for a bee,” he said.

That’s where No Mow May comes in.

“By not mowing a yard, what they found is you’re able to have food sources that wouldn’t normally be there,” Heipp explained.

Letting weeds win in May allows your yard to become a bee buffet.

“If you’ve got some other native vegetation like violets or dandelions, or other, what we would consider weeds, that’s good eats for a bee,” Heipp said.

Good eats, to keep the pollinators going for that first month.

“In June, you’ve got a lot of other things going into bloom,” Heipp explained, “like black locust trees, like raspberries, like blackberries, so you’ve got a lot of things that are in the countryside. You’ve got people who have planted annuals in their gardens. All those things are coming up and starting to flower, which will produce nectar and pollen for the bees.”

To Heipp, each No Mow May yard sign is a sign of a household doing its part.

“Somebody’s trying to do what they can,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”

According to Heipp, it’s a pretty fair trade when you consider everything the bees do for us.

“Without bees, we don’t eat,” he said. “It’s pretty simple.”

If you’d like to help out the bees past the month of May, Heipp recommends planting flowers or flowering trees like Basswood Trees or Crabapple Trees.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

