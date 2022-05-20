First responders receive K-9 emergency training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Representatives from first responder units across eight counties met in Wausau Thursday for emergency training for K-9s in their respective units.

The Operational K-9 Medical Team of Wisconsin, OPK9, led the training course. Their mission is to equip those serving alongside K-9s with the tools to help their companions in emergency situations.

“We are currently trying to get all the K-9 handlers in Wisconsin trained on pre-hospitalization stabilizing care that happens in the field in case of an injury,” said OPK9 Operations Manager Lyn Schuh.

Several areas are covered in training sessions administered by OPK9. Some of the more basic things can be bandaging dogs, checking heart rates, and restraints and holds for the dogs for administering care. More advanced areas include applying a tourniquet, giving CPR, how to induce vomiting safely and administering Narcan.

“We try to cover everything when it comes to you and your dog,” said Schuh.

Those taking the course get to practice both on stuffed animals and real-life dogs.

“We try and use dogs that are representative of the kinds of dogs they’re going to see,” said Schuh. ”A lot of times, these handlers are not comfortable working on a dog’s foot or looking at their dog’s mouth or eyes, so they get to practice on one of our dogs before they go home and try and do that.”

OPK9 gives these training courses throughout the state of Wisconsin and has been for 15 years. According to Schuh, being able to learn these things up close and personal is invaluable.

“Everybody learns better hands-on,” said Schuh. “We can have a PowerPoint all day long, but if you’re not trying it, it’s not going to work out great.”

Marathon County was one of the counties represented Thursday. According to Chief Deputy Chad Billeb, this course was a no-brainer for the K-9 handlers in the Sheriff’s Office.

“When this was presented to me, I instantly knew this was something we had to do,” said Billeb. “Our handlers have said ‘If something bad happens to one of our dogs, we want to know what we can do to know in order to make sure that dog is safe.”

According to Billeb, Marathon County as a whole has at least 12 K-9 units, with four of them being in the Sherrif’s Office. He says courses like this are important to ensure those service members are getting the best care.

“We feel it’s important that all those dogs are cared for to the highest level we can and make sure their handlers are prepared for anything that comes their way,” said Billeb.

In 2023, OPK9 will look to establish set locations for training throughout the state to provide more accessibility to anyone who is seeking the education.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.