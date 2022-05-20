News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day continues into early Friday morning

Strong to severe storms are expected tonight and continue into Friday morning
Showers & storms becoming likely later Thursday afternoon into the night. Some storms could be severe. Damaging winds, large hail & heavy rain main threats.
By Mark Holley
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe storms in North Central Wisconsin. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail over 1″ in size, heavy rainfall, along with an isolated chance of a tornado, particularly in the western parts of the region.

Large hail over 1" and damaging winds are the main threats with severe storms, while a low...
There could be a short break in the unsettled weather closer to midnight, as a cold front shifts east across Minnesota and then heads our way during the overnight hours into early Friday morning. The storm risks will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and perhaps hail up to 1″ in size. The storms will shift out of the area before daybreak, but showers could linger during the morning on Friday.

Additional strong/severe storms could affect Central Wisconsin overnight.
Lingering showers Friday morning will exit the area by midday.
Rainfall of 1" or more is possible in parts of Central Wisconsin.
Rainfall of 1" or more is possible in parts of Central Wisconsin.(WSAW)

For reference, here is a breakdown of hail size from small to very large.

This is the breakdown of hail from small to large to huge.
