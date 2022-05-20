First Alert Weather Day continues into early Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe storms in North Central Wisconsin. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail over 1″ in size, heavy rainfall, along with an isolated chance of a tornado, particularly in the western parts of the region.

Large hail over 1" and damaging winds are the main threats with severe storms, while a low chance of an isolated tornado. (WSAW)

There could be a short break in the unsettled weather closer to midnight, as a cold front shifts east across Minnesota and then heads our way during the overnight hours into early Friday morning. The storm risks will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and perhaps hail up to 1″ in size. The storms will shift out of the area before daybreak, but showers could linger during the morning on Friday.

Additional strong/severe storms could affect Central Wisconsin overnight. (WSAW)

Lingering showers Friday morning will exit the area by midday. (WSAW)

Rainfall of 1" or more is possible in parts of Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

For reference, here is a breakdown of hail size from small to very large.

This is the breakdown of hail from small to large to huge. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.