First Alert Weather Day continues into early Friday morning
Strong to severe storms are expected tonight and continue into Friday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day for the potential of severe storms in North Central Wisconsin. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail over 1″ in size, heavy rainfall, along with an isolated chance of a tornado, particularly in the western parts of the region.
There could be a short break in the unsettled weather closer to midnight, as a cold front shifts east across Minnesota and then heads our way during the overnight hours into early Friday morning. The storm risks will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and perhaps hail up to 1″ in size. The storms will shift out of the area before daybreak, but showers could linger during the morning on Friday.
For reference, here is a breakdown of hail size from small to very large.
