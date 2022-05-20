News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Clouds & cooler conditions this weekend

Have the light jacket or sweatshirt handy before stepping outside Saturday and Sunday.
Lots of clouds with lingering showers ending. Cooler for weekend with clouds and highs only in the 50s.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much needed rain from Wednesday to Friday morning fell in North Central Wisconsin. In some cases, it might have been too much at a given time, but this rainfall will go a long way to help green up the landscape across the region and alleviate the fire danger in the coming days. Wausau picked up over 1.50″ of rain since Wednesday with many other spots in Central Wisconsin picking up 1-3″ of rain from showers and storms, a bit less in the Northwoods.

Total rainfall since Wednesday of 1-3" in much of the region.
Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler Friday night.
Lingering showers will be winding down for the remainder of Friday afternoon, otherwise mainly cloudy with temperatures steady in the mid 50s to around 60. Mostly cloudy Friday night and a bit cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s.

A much cooler weekend is on tap. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on both Saturday and Sunday. Along with that, there is a chance of showers late Saturday into Saturday night for portions of Central Wisconsin. Highs in the mid 50s both days.

Some watering will be needed in the next days, along with a chance of frost early Monday.
Lows on Monday could drop into the 30s to near freezing in the north.
The new week continues the cooler than average conditions with a risk of scattered frost early Monday morning. We are monitoring this for a possible First Alert Weather Day, depending on how widespread frost could end up being. At this point, it appears the best threat for some frost will be in the Northwoods, where readings just before daybreak Monday could be down to near or slightly below freezing. Keep in mind, that typically the last frost on average in locations near and north of Highway 8 is right around the last week of May.

Usually the last frost on average ranges from early May in Central Wisconsin, to the last week...
Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with an afternoon with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Still a chance of showers on Wednesday, otherwise considerable cloudiness. A bet chance of showers at night. Highs in the mid 60s. Warmer weather is expected to return late in the week ahead with early showers Thursday giving way to some sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy next Friday, May 27th with highs in the mid 70s.

Cool the next few days, getting warmer later in the week.
