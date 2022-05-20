Colby/Abbotsford, Wittenberg-Birnamwood among winners on first day of softball regionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The road to Madison for the softball state tournament began on Thursday, with the opening day of regional action in Divisions 2-5.

In Division 2, #9 seed Colby/Abbotsford picked up a road win at #8 Rhinelander 14-9. The Hornets advance to face #1 seed New London on Tuesday.

In Division 3, #7 seed Wittenberg-Birnamwood flexed their muscle against #10 seed Menominee Indian. The Chargers pick up an 18-3 victory in three innings, they’ll play #2 seed Oconto on Tuesday.

All scores from Thursday’s action can be found here.

