Wausau native Brandt discusses being named assistant coach for UW Hockey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -16 years after winning a national championship with the Badgers as a player, Wausau native Andy Brandt is back in Madison as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team. Brandt comes to the Badgers after spending the last five years as an assistant with St. Norbert College, winning a Division-III national championship with them in 2018.

“We’re excited as a family,” said Brandt of the new job. ‘We’re excited to make the move, we’re excited to be back in Madison. Absolutely love the city. Spent an amazing four-plus years there.

“Obviously 2006-the national championship was outstanding and unbelievable to be a part of a great group of guys. And I’m just trying to bring that back.”

Brandt is a Wausau West alum, and his brother Brian is the current head coach of the Warriors boys hockey team. He plans to create connections around the Wausau area to recruit for the Cardinal and White.

Had the chance to catch up with @WW_Hockey alum and new @BadgerMHockey assistant coach Andy Brandt today.



Given his connections to West, I asked him about recruiting from the Wausau area in general.



"That's important to the Badgers, to have kids play in their home state." pic.twitter.com/YRTOtc5Kuy — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) May 19, 2022

“Part of my job is to make sure I’m connecting with all high school coaches and making sure that we’re getting the best kids in the state of Wisconsin,” said Brandt. “That’s important to the Badgers, to have kids play in their home state.”

Brandt joins a Wisconsin program looking for a quick turnaround after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign where they went 6-17-1 in the Big 10 and 10-24-3 overall.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.