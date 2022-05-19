Silver Alert issued for Adams County man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an Adams County man they believe to be vulnerable.

Deputies said 80-year-old Hiram Shaw was last seen in his hometown of Colburn Wednesday evening. They said he left and AirBnB to go to a grocery or liquor store.

He is not familiar with the area and does not drive well at night, according to officials. He also has cognitive delays.

Shaw was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt with an ‘A’ and wings on the front, jeans and a Green Bay Packers hat. He has gray hair. He left the Town of Colburn in a red, 2015 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 168-THL.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

