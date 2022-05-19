News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Adams County man

Hiram Shaw Silver Alert, Adams County
Hiram Shaw Silver Alert, Adams County(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an Adams County man they believe to be vulnerable.

Deputies said 80-year-old Hiram Shaw was last seen in his hometown of Colburn Wednesday evening. They said he left and AirBnB to go to a grocery or liquor store.

He is not familiar with the area and does not drive well at night, according to officials. He also has cognitive delays.

Shaw was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt with an ‘A’ and wings on the front, jeans and a Green Bay Packers hat. He has gray hair. He left the Town of Colburn in a red, 2015 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 168-THL.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Delisle
Bond set at $50,000 cash for suspect in child abuse case
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning
Mario Amezcua-Cardenas
Rothschild man sentenced to federal prison for role in international wire fraud scheme
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

Latest News

Mosinee vs. Pacelli 5/18/2022
Pacelli defeats Mosinee in ranked softball matchup
The city of Rhinelander is breaking ground on a project that improves one of its popular parks.
Creating a community gathering space in Rhinelander
Parents Piecing Child Care Together 5/18/2022
Parents Piecing Child Care Together 5/18/2022
Construction Begins for Park Improvements 5/18/2022
Construction Begins for Park Improvements 5/18/2022