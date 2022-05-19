Seasonal allergies spike suddenly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ENT and Allergy Associates said seasonal allergies have been hitting patients hard in the past few weeks. They’ve increased the number of patients they’re helping manage their allergies.

“These types of allergies, they really decrease your quality of life. They make you feel like you kind of have a cold all the time,” said Todd Hostetler, M.D. Allergist, ENT and Allergy Associates.

The reality for many is there isn’t an off-season. There are three allergy seasons. We’re in tree pollen season. In May and early June, the tree pollen will go down and eventually stop. But then, the grass season starts to pollinate in June and July. Dr. Hostetler said in August, September and October we have the weed pollen season until we have that first hard frost.

Dr. Hostetler said this year has been different because there was such a prolonged winter.

“Until relatively recently, a week or two ago when the weather just really warmed up. So all the trees woke up at once,” said Dr. Hostetler.

Which makes pollen counts higher. Dr. Hostetler said it’s been a rough couple of weeks for many of his patients with allergies. Most people think allergies are something you are born with, but according to Dr. Hostetler that isn’t true. You can develop them at any point in life.

“We see lots of patients who never really had any allergies growing up and now they’re somewhere in their adult life and they are starting to notice the symptoms,” said Dr. Hostetler.

Kids are susceptible to seasonal allergies too.

“Environmental allergies, pollen allergies, don’t cause fevers. That’s one common symptom that can differentiate, but it can be tough. That’s where allergy testing is super helpful to figure out is it allergies, is my kid just getting sick from school or daycare a lot?”

There are things you can do to lessen your symptoms.

“We all love to open those windows for spring air, but you’re just letting the pollen right in. So keeping your windows closed. Keeping your windows closed in the car,” said Dr. Hostetler.

You could also avoid being outside in the morning when pollen counts are the highest. If you still have severe allergies Dr. Hostetler said there are medications and allergy shots they can give you to make you less allergic. Dr. Hostetler recommends talking to an allergist so you can start feeling healthier again.

