News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Portage County families have until May 31 to apply as partner family for Habitat for Humanity house

The foundation and foam are complete at our Habitat for Humanity's 2022 build on Maria Drive
The foundation and foam are complete at our Habitat for Humanity's 2022 build on Maria Drive(Central Wisconsin Habitat for Humanity)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families living in Portage County have until May 31 to apply to be the recipient of the 2023 Habitat for Humanity house. Selection of the family partners is based on several criteria including need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner.

Click here to download an application.

For families to be considered there are guidelines and criteria that must be met. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of their income, and willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity in the construction of a new home and promotion of the organization.

Completed applications can be mailed to

Habitat for Humanity

Attn: Ashley Netzer

1200 Wildwood Dr, Stop B,

Stevens Point, WI 54482

Or the application can be emailed to ash.netzer@gmail.com

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Delisle
Bond set at $50,000 cash for suspect in child abuse case
Severe storms could impact the region from late this afternoon int Thursday night.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning
Mario Amezcua-Cardenas
Rothschild man sentenced to federal prison for role in international wire fraud scheme
Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone

Latest News

The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Severe storms could impact the region from late this afternoon int Thursday night.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning
Scattered showers and storms will become likely later this afternoon into tonight. Damaging...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Mike Honerlaw, president of the Lincoln County Sports Club tests out the all-terrain outdoor...
Lincoln County Sports Club becomes newest host of an all-terrain outdoor wheelchair