Portage County families have until May 31 to apply as partner family for Habitat for Humanity house

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families living in Portage County have until May 31 to apply to be the recipient of the 2023 Habitat for Humanity house. Selection of the family partners is based on several criteria including need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner.

For families to be considered there are guidelines and criteria that must be met. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of their income, and willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity in the construction of a new home and promotion of the organization.

Completed applications can be mailed to

Habitat for Humanity

Attn: Ashley Netzer

1200 Wildwood Dr, Stop B,

Stevens Point, WI 54482

Or the application can be emailed to ash.netzer@gmail.com

