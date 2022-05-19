Pacelli defeats Mosinee in ranked softball matchup

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -In a matchup between two ranked teams, Pacelli, #8 in Division Five, defeated Mosinee, #10 in Division 2, 6-5 at home.

The Cardinals grabbed an early 2-0 lead before Mosinee chopped it in half in the top of the third. Pacelli added two more in the bottom of the fifth to give themselves a 4-1 advantage. Mosinee made it interesting late, but the Cardinals hung on for the victory.

