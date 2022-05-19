News and First Alert Weather App
Pacelli defeats Mosinee in ranked softball matchup

By Matt Infield
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -In a matchup between two ranked teams, Pacelli, #8 in Division Five, defeated Mosinee, #10 in Division 2, 6-5 at home.

The Cardinals grabbed an early 2-0 lead before Mosinee chopped it in half in the top of the third. Pacelli added two more in the bottom of the fifth to give themselves a 4-1 advantage. Mosinee made it interesting late, but the Cardinals hung on for the victory.

Mosinee vs. Pacelli 5/18/2022
