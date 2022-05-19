News and First Alert Weather App
Mid-State to host College Camp on June 8 for grades 6-8, registration ends Friday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration will close Friday, May 20 for Mid-State Technical College’s annual College Camp. Students entering grades sixth-eighth are invited to the one-day camp to learn about careers through education.

There is a $40 registration fee that covers the event, including all sessions, snacks, lunch, camp gifts and bus transportation.

Each attendee participates in four career exploration sessions of their choice. Sessions offered this year include Criminal Justice, Fire Protection, EMT-Paramedic, Civil Engineering, Cosmetology, Creative Writing, Machine Tool, Nursing, Arborist, Student Life – Scavenger Hunt, Agriculture and Welding.

Participants are encouraged to register early as sessions are first-come, first-served. Check-in is from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and the camp concludes at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon. Bus transportation is provided from the Adams, Stevens Point and Marshfield campus locations.

Click here to register online.

