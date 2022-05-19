‘A message of hope and light’: ‘The Moving Experience’ art exhibit debuts Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thrive Church is hosting ‘The Moving Experience.’ It’s a weekend-long event with an art exhibit, musicians and speakers from local non-profits.

The goal is to address hard topics in our community like mental health and addiction.

“The arts kind of move people’s hearts and moves their emotions and I think the art unifies us,” said Sheldon Miles, Lead Pastor at Thrive Church.

Pastor Miles said even with diverse backgrounds everyone experiences emotion. On the walls of Thrive Church, that emotion is portrayed in the universal language of art.

‘The Moving Experience’ addresses hard topics like substance abuse and mental health.

“It is good to normalize these kinds of things, sometimes we feel like, ‘oh that’s taboo’ we don’t want to talk about it,” said Edwin Stanley, lead coordinator for ‘The Moving Experience.’

Stanley said just because we don’t always talk about challenges, doesn’t mean they aren’t there. That’s why people came together to contribute to the show.

“It’s kind of a reflection of what’s out there in the community because most of our show is art that comes from the community. Poetry that comes from the community,” said Stanley.

He’s hopeful seeing the work of others who might have similar struggles inspires people.

“I’m just hoping that people see this work and they just get inspired. Inspired to do even little things in the community to help each other out,” said Stephanie Kohli, artist and organizer.

Several non-profits are a part of the event. One is the Bridge Street Mission, which helps people with addiction.

“These aren’t just sidetracks. These are really debilitating problems that really impact a person’s ability to service and stay connected,” said Craig Vincent, the Executive Director at Bridge Street Mission.

“This event gives us the opportunity to bring about awareness and it challenges people to do something about these problems,” Miles said.

Though the art show is held at the church, everyone is welcome.

“Hopefully they’ll find a message of hope and light, that’s what this is all about,” said Miles.

The event runs May 19th-21st. Click here for the Facebook Page.

