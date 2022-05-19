News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘A message of hope and light’: ‘The Moving Experience’ art exhibit debuts Thursday

The art show at Thrive Church started Thursday afternoon
Art displayed at 'The Moving Experience'
Art displayed at 'The Moving Experience'(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thrive Church is hosting ‘The Moving Experience.’ It’s a weekend-long event with an art exhibit, musicians and speakers from local non-profits.

The goal is to address hard topics in our community like mental health and addiction.

“The arts kind of move people’s hearts and moves their emotions and I think the art unifies us,” said Sheldon Miles, Lead Pastor at Thrive Church.

Pastor Miles said even with diverse backgrounds everyone experiences emotion. On the walls of Thrive Church, that emotion is portrayed in the universal language of art.

‘The Moving Experience’ addresses hard topics like substance abuse and mental health.

“It is good to normalize these kinds of things, sometimes we feel like, ‘oh that’s taboo’ we don’t want to talk about it,” said Edwin Stanley, lead coordinator for ‘The Moving Experience.’

Stanley said just because we don’t always talk about challenges, doesn’t mean they aren’t there. That’s why people came together to contribute to the show.

“It’s kind of a reflection of what’s out there in the community because most of our show is art that comes from the community. Poetry that comes from the community,” said Stanley.

He’s hopeful seeing the work of others who might have similar struggles inspires people.

“I’m just hoping that people see this work and they just get inspired. Inspired to do even little things in the community to help each other out,” said Stephanie Kohli, artist and organizer.

Several non-profits are a part of the event. One is the Bridge Street Mission, which helps people with addiction.

“These aren’t just sidetracks. These are really debilitating problems that really impact a person’s ability to service and stay connected,” said Craig Vincent, the Executive Director at Bridge Street Mission.

“This event gives us the opportunity to bring about awareness and it challenges people to do something about these problems,” Miles said.

Though the art show is held at the church, everyone is welcome.

“Hopefully they’ll find a message of hope and light, that’s what this is all about,” said Miles.

The event runs May 19th-21st. Click here for the Facebook Page.

Event times for 'The Moving Experience'
Event times for 'The Moving Experience'(n/a)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms could impact the region from late this afternoon int Thursday night.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning
Isaiah Delisle
Bond set at $50,000 cash for suspect in child abuse case
Mario Amezcua-Cardenas
Rothschild man sentenced to federal prison for role in international wire fraud scheme
Waukesha County warehouse fire
6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory
Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point helping to prepare students to enter hot job market
UW-Stevens Point helping to prepare graduates entering hot job market
After five years of being on paid administrative leave, the Taylor County Sheriff asked in a...
Taylor County deputy on paid administrative leave for 5 years set to retire
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce names recipients for Small Business of the Year award
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information