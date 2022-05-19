News and First Alert Weather App
Huge fire burns at Waukesha County marine construction facility

Waukesha County warehouse fire
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE, Wis. (AP) - A huge fire set off by an explosion is burning at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured Thursday at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle, about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Aerial video shows a massive black cloud of smoke billowing from the building. Kettle Moraine Fire District administrative assistant Janine Conk says an explosion touched off the fire. There was no immediate word about what caused the explosion.

The company’s website says it makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

