News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Harley-Davidson suspends production for 2 weeks, shares fall

Harley-Davidson is announcing a two-week suspension of vehicle assembly and most shipments, citing a regulatory compliance issue with one of its suppliers
Harley-Davidson motorcycle graphic
Harley-Davidson motorcycle graphic(Harley-Davidson/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harley-Davidson announced a two-week suspension of vehicle assembly and most shipments, citing a regulatory compliance issue with one of its suppliers.

Shares tumbled almost 8% Thursday.

The decision was made Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution" after the company received information from a supplier of one of its component parts, Harley-Davidson said. The company did not name the supplier or provide details on the part in question and said the assembly and shipping suspension would not affect its LiveWire electric motorcycle.

The company, like most global manufacturers, was already struggling with supply issues. It reported in April that its profit was trimmed by rising costs and chip shortages, which hurt sales in North America.

Harley-Davidson shares have lost nearly one-third of their value in the past year and Thursday, stock in the Milwaukee company fell $2.76 to $32.97.

Most Read

Isaiah Delisle
Bond set at $50,000 cash for suspect in child abuse case
A slight and enhanced risk for portions of North-Central Wisconsin
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning
Mario Amezcua-Cardenas
Rothschild man sentenced to federal prison for role in international wire fraud scheme
Reward offered in Waupaca County dog killing case
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is celebrates after hitting a walkoff two-run home run during...
Hiura’s HR in 11th gives Brewers 7-6 victory over Braves
UW President and former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson visits Superior during his farewell...
Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader
Mandela Barnes in La Crosse
Democratic Wisconsin Senate hopeful Barnes releases first ad
Police say they arrested 10 people and recovered 10 guns.
Deer District shootings leave Milwaukee leaders at the brink